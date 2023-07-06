Ghana to host an outstanding Africa Games – Minister reiterates

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, July 6, GNA – Mr. Mustapha Ussif Minister of Youth and Sports, is confident that with dedication and support from all stakeholders Ghana will host an outstanding Africa Games next year.

He said this during a working tour of the facilities designated for the hosting of the quadrennial Games in Accra, Ghana.

Mr. Ussif was in the company of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the Games, together with other stakeholders to view the progress of the facilities for the multi-sport event.

The Minister expressed his confidence in the ongoing work during a press briefing held after the tour.

He reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to delivering world-class facilities and ensuring the African Games become a success.

He also praised the efforts of the LOC, the University of Ghana, and other stakeholders in ensuring the Accra 2023 games become a success.

“The progress we’ve seen today is truly commendable.” The facilities of the University of Ghana are of exceptional quality and meet the highest international standards. I am confident that, with the continued dedication and support of all involved parties, we will successfully host an outstanding African Games.”

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana said the institution was committed to creating an atmosphere conducive to high levels of sports performance and athlete accommodation.

“Our partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports has been fruitful, and we are fully committed to ensuring that the African Games leave a lasting legacy of sporting excellence and camaraderie,” she said.

The 13th African Games is expected to attract thousands of athletes, officials, and spectators from across the continent.

Ghana adopted a hybrid approach to hosting the highly anticipated 13th African Games by leveraging on existing facilities at the University of Ghana alongside the construction of new facilities at Borteyman.

The University’s sports facilities are currently undergoing extensive construction and rehabilitation, offering cutting-edge amenities and creating a desirable atmosphere for participants to demonstrate their abilities.

The facility will have FIFA-standard stadiums with cutting-edge technology, modern training centers, rugby pitches, and comfortable athlete accommodations among others.

The major continental competition is scheduled for Friday, March 8, to Saturday, March 23, 2024.

GNA

