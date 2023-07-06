Ampem Darkoa Ladies caged in Group B with AS Grande Nationale, Amis Du Monde

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 6, GNA – Women’s Premier League champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies have been paired with AS Grande Nationale Du Niger and Amis Du Monde in Group B of the forthcoming WAFU B CAF Champions League qualifiers.

The Techiman based side would be seeking to make their debut appearance in the main event, having missed out in previous editions.

Coach Nana Adarkwah and his girls succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against Bayelsa Queens in the finals of the 2022 qualifiers as they failed to book a ticket to the inter-club event.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies would now come into the sub-regional competition as wounded lionesses who were seeking redemption.

Elsewhere in Group A, Nigeria’s Delta Queens would also battle against USFA, Athletico D’Abidjan and Sam Nelly FC.

The WAFU B CAF Women’s Champions League is scheduled for August 18,2023 in Nigeria.

GNA

