Check electrical systems of vehicles to avert fire outbreaks-GNFS urges commercial drivers

By Dennis Peprah

Bechem (A/R), July 05, GNA – The Assistant Divisional Officer Grade One (ADO1) Clifford Ashie Teiko, the Bechem Fire Station Officer has advised commercial drivers in, to endeavour to check the electrical systems of their vehicles to avert the possible outbreaks of fires.

He said vehicles could easily catch fire whenever there were electrical system failures, battery faults and fuel leakages.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Bechem in the Tano South Municipality of the Ahafo Region following rising cases of vehicular fire outbreaks in the area, ADO1 Teiko advised drivers to procure and put fire extinguishers in their vehicles.

With extinguishers, he said drivers could easily manage, quench or suppress fires whenever there was an outbreak in their vehicles, indicating that it was also mandatory for every vehicle to have fire extinguishers.

ADO1 Teiko said drivers who had no fire extinguishers in their vehicles committed serious offences and warned that those who would be found culpable would be prosecuted.

Though ADO1 Teiko could not immediately provide statistics, he said vehicular fire outbreaks were becoming alarming in the area, and advised drivers to stop when they detect smoke in their vehicles while driving.

