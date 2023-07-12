Closed fishing season at Teshie — in pictures

Accra, July 12, GNA – Following the implementation of this year’s closed fishing season, the usually vibrant landing beaches have become quiet with little or no activity.

In search of alternative sources of livelihood, some of the fisher folks have left the shores as the rest, mostly canoe owners and fishermen have stayed behind to work on their canoes and fishing nets.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA), visited the Sango landing beach at Teshie, it observed that while some fisher folks were mending their nets, others idled around as they eagerly looked forward to the end of the season.

In accordance with Section 84 of the Fisheries Act, 2002 (Act 625), the month-long closed season which forms part of a series of strategies to recover fish stock also aims at ensuring sustainable management of fisheries resources.

While canoe and inshore fishers would observe the closed season between July 1 and 31, industrial trawlers would observe it from July 1 to August 31.

