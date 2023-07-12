Chief Director calls for maximum protection of children

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, July 12, GNA – Mr Augustus Kwaku Awity, Chief Director of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) has called on Ghanaians to ensure maximum protection of children to secure their future.

He said the future success of the country rested solidly on their shoulders and efforts must be made to safeguard them against any act that could jeopardise their lives and retard the progress in life.

He said children over the years had been exposed to treatments including child pornography, child prostitution and sale of children which had negative consequences on their lives at the second quarter meeting of the Regional Child Protection Committee to review the activities of the various stakeholders with mandate to protect children.

The meeting also discussed the ratification of the Optional Protocol on the Sale of Children, Child Prostitution and Child Pornography, an offshoot of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Ghana ratified in 1990.

Mrs Emily Ohui Adevor, a Partnership Facilitator at Compassion International Ghana, Adaklu-Agotime Cluster, told GNA they have strengthened their strategy alliance with key stakeholders at the district and regional levels for effective protection of children.

She said they had a joint child protection campaign with relevant stakeholders and empowerment training for caregivers on how to report and seek justice for their wards.

Mrs Adevor said creating the right environment with the right policies was a prerequisite to ensure the protection and promotion of the rights and welfare of children.

Mrs Salomey Yeboah, the Agotime-Ziope Area Programmes Manager for World Vision Ghana disclosed that they were currently constructing six water closets for health facilities within their operational areas.

She said the organisation was also constructing three KVIP for some schools in the district to enable children to have access to toilet facilities to protect them from various diseases.

