Juaboso NPP electoral area coordinators root for Martha Kwayie-Manu as Parliamentary candidate  

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Juaboso (WN/R), July 12, GNA-Thirteen out of the 16 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Electoral Area Coordinators in the Juaboso constituency of the Western North Region have declared their support for Mrs Martha Kwayie Manu, as the parliamentary candidate in the upcoming primaries for orphan constituencies.

The Electoral Area Coordinators therefore picked nomination forms for Mrs Kwayie Manu who is the Deputy Chief Executive for the Forestry Commission to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after picking the nomination forms at the party’s constituency office, Mr Williams Fuachie, Proso-Kofikrom electoral area coordinator, and spokesperson for the coordinators said the Juaboso constituency had been deprived of development for far too long and have therefore resolved to unite the rank and file of the party to win the seat for the NPP in 2024.

He said the party did well in the 2012 and 2016 elections, but the lack of unity, complacency and apathy worked against them in 2020, hence their inability to win the seat, but promised to work together in 2024 to end the dominance of the NDC in the constituency.

Mr Fuachie said it would be in the interest of the party to present her as the party’s parliamentary candidate since her votes kept increasing each election year and would enhance the “Breaking the Eight ” agenda.

He said Mrs Kwayie- Manu had been supporting the grassroots especially by providing employment opportunities for the youth from her time as District Chief Executive till date.

He appealed to the delegates to vote for her to win the Juaboso parliamentary seat for the NPP.

Mrs Martha Kwayie-Manu after receiving the forms at her residence, thanked the group for the gesture and said the decision was a sign that together they could win the Juaboso parliamentary seat in the next election and break the Eight as well.

She was hopeful that when elected as parliamentary candidate she would win the Juaboso parliamentary seat since her votes had been increasing since 2012.

Mrs Kwayie-Manu appealed to the party members to remain united and to first seek the party’s interest.

