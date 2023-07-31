Busia Institute congratulates GBC on 88th Anniversary

Accra, July 31, GNA—The Governing Board of the Busia Institute for Rural and Democratic Development (BIRDD) has congratulated the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) on its 88th anniversary.

“We also salute the present and former leadership and staff of the giant media organisation for their dedicated services, which have kept the GBC’s brand intact,” a statement issued and signed by Mr Anane Agyei, Executive Director, said.

It said today represented the beginning of the birth in Ghana of the blessings in mass media, such as education, information and entertainment through news, documentaries, dramas, current affairs programmes, public service announcements, and several others, which made life pleasurable and purposeful.

The statement said the GBC had been remarkable in those roles over the decades.

It said the Corporation reflected the country’s pride as a nation united in its diversity of cultures and was also synonymous with ethical standards, which ought to reflect in the work of every media house worth its salt.

The statement commended the government for continually supporting the GBC and encouraged the citizenry as individuals, groups and organisations to support the national broadcaster to enable it to remain relevant in its services to Ghana.

It said, according to Prime Minister K. A. Busia, “We in Ghana are determined to show that we value freedom and that we are capable of learning and displaying the discipline, the tolerance, the responsibility, and the restraint required to make democratic life a success.”

“May the words of the late Ghanaian Leader guide the GBC in championing the culture of responsible media practice in Ghana by disseminating relevant and credible information that would always make Ghana a beacon of democratic governance,” the statement said.

GNA

