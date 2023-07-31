Anloga: There is no rank or title in Anlo hierarchy as ‘Dutor’ – Awormefia

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga (V/R), July 31, GNA – The Paramount Chiefs of Anlo State during a meeting with Awomefia, Torgbui Sri III have pledged their unalloyed allegiance, fidelity, and dedication to the unity, peace, and integrity of Anlo State.

They further pledged to uphold the decisions of the Anlo Traditional Council on December 9, 1987, chaired by venerable Torgbui Adeladza II, the then Awomefia, among others that, there is no rank or title in Anlo Hierarchy as ‘Dutor’.

The conclave therefore called on all citizens of Anlo to keep to the time-tested values, principles and attributes of Anlo State.

These were in a press statement signed by Agbotadua Kumassah, a spokesperson to Awomefia, which was made available to the Ghana News Agency.

The press statement was in response to some recent events within the Anlo State over preparations for this year’s Hogbetsotso festival, which created tensions among the people.

It said there were disagreements over who owned the right to perform some important rituals, which are a crucial and necessary part of Hogbeza activities.

It was revealed that some priests and diviners performed these rituals under the authority and supervision of Torgbui Wenya III at the blind side of Torgbui Agbeshi Awusu IV, Awadada of Anlo, who presided over such activities and shrine over the years.

According to the statement, all paramount chiefs of the Anlo state endorsed the supreme constitution of the state.

“The conclave of paramount chiefs reaffirmed and endorsed the formal constitution of the Anlo State Council as the supreme umbrella body of Anlo state,” the statement said.

The festival planning committee was also tasked to continue with their activities.

“The meeting, after a briefing from the chairman of Hogbeza Planning Committee, endorsed the directives earlier given by Awomefia that in spite of the challenges faced by the committee, steps should be taken to ensure that celebration of the 2023 edition,” it said.

All natives have been calling for a truce between the two factions to compromise to avoid any possible chieftaincy disputes in the land again.

Anlo experienced chieftaincy issues in relation to succession to the throne and the celebration of the Hogbeza matters between 2006 to 2007, where some lives were even lost, the very reason why many keep calling for peace.

Hogbetsotso festival is an annual festival celebrated by the chiefs and people of Anlo to commemorate the exodus of their ancestors from Notsie in present-day Togo to their current homes.

It is usually celebrated with lots of traditional, cultural, sports, entertainment, and fun-packed activities and later climaxed on the first Saturday in November.

