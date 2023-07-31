NPP Wenchi constituency parliamentary primaries: three aspirants pick forms

By Dennis Peprah

Wench, (B/R), July 31, GNA – Three aspirants have picked nomination forms to contest the Wenchi Constituency primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region.

They are Mr Kojo Frempong, a former broadcaster, Mr Alfred Ofori Annye, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Operations, Produce Buying Company Limited and Mr Albert Ameyaw, a businessman.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Wenchi, Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Suwaari, the Wenchi Constituency Secretary of the NPP said only Mr Annye had submitted his nomination form.

He said the Election 2024 remained crucial to the NPP and advised the aspirants and their followers to remain decorous in their campaign in order not to cause division that could affect the chances of the Party.

Mr Suwaari said the Party was working in identifying and tackling pertinent challenges that confronted it in the last general election and implored the members and supporters to support the constituency executives in their effort to build a formidable front.

In a related development, Mr Frempong has appealed to the Wenchi NPP delegates to endorse him to lead the Party to recapture the constituency seat.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) won the seat in the 2020 general election, but in an interview with the GNA, Mr Frempong promised to regain the seat for the Party, if the delegates give him the nod.

“It’s very unfortunate we lost the Wenchi constituency seat in the last general election, but my campaign team in the constituency is re-strategizing to help the NPP to regain the seat in the Election 2024.

“Taking back the seat from the NDC is a project I have initiated and that is why the Party people must endorse me to lead for resounding victory”, Mr Frempong stated.

