Bulgarian Agri-Food Chamber Is Established

Sofia, July 5 (BTA/GNA) – “Achieving high added value and competitiveness of produced products will require a fair and balanced development of the agricultural sectors. Only then can we have a properly built agri-food chain that will effectively close the loop from field to table”, said Acad. Atanas Atanasov, one of the founders of the Bulgarian Agri-Food Chamber, during a meeting on the establishment of the non-profit association, which was held on Wednesday at the Faculty of Biology of Sofia University. The association is a professional, independent and non-political organization of equal entities active in the production, processing or distribution of agricultural products, feed, food or beverages, as well as of people related to this activity.

Atanasov also expressed hope that the two agriculture chambers – the Bulgarian Agri-food Chamber and the Bulgarian Agrarian Chamber, will be able to work together in the interest of the country and will find the necessary ways for large producers to effectively participate not only in the production of grains and oilseeds, but also in other industries.

According to Academician Atanasov, the issue of finding a balance between conventional and organic farming and ways to properly reconcile them is also urgent. “We need a new concept for the development of agriculture, not only for the period 2023-2027, but also far beyond 2030, so that we do not fall behind the Green Deal, where the EU has provided EUR 1.3 trillion to achieve a zero emissions balance by 2050,” Atanasov said.

BTA/GNA

