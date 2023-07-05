Armed Forces Experimental School 1973 year group refurbishes school library

Accra, July 05, GNA – The 1973 year group of the Armed Forces Experimental School (AFES) at Burma Camp in Accra, now Garrison Primary and Junior High School, has refurbished the school library.

The refurbishment comprised the retiling of the 123 meter square library space, electrical refitting, and painting, costing GHS 52,610.00.

The group also procured books worth GHS 18,116.40 and presented 25 branded wall clocks for all classrooms and other spaces in the school.

This is in commemoration of their 50th year anniversary of leaving the school to various secondary schools in Ghana.

The old students urged the teachers to help the learners to cultivate a reading habit and also take good care of the books.

The AFES 1973-year Group was represented by Professor John O. GYAPONG, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences; Dr Gilbert Kofi Selormey, formerly of CSIR; Nii Ntwaako Badger, an Accra-based Architect, and Godfried Nii Dodoo Dodoo, an Air Force Engineer, one of their representatives from the diaspora.



The donations were received by Major Dennis Nkansah of the Garrison Education Unit, together with Ms Rita Amoah, Headmistress of the Junior High School and Ms Margaret Agyei Aninfenng, Headmistress of the Primary.

They expressed appreciation for the gesture and asked other year groups to come back and help their alma mater.

GNA

