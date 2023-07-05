Food suppliers spend second night at National Food Buffer Stock premises over payments

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, July 05, GNA – Members of the National Food Suppliers Association have spent another night at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) on Wednesday July 5, demanding payment for food supplies to schools.

This is the second day of the picketing at NAFCo premises at Cantonment-Accra.

The members, 37, from all parts of the country vowed to continue to stay at the NAFCo office until they were paid GHS 273 million owed them for their supplies for two years, 2022 and 2023.

Mr Kwaku Amedume, Spokesperson for the Association, said so far, they had not been engaged by any one from the Company.

“The only thing that would stop us from continuing our picketing is payment of what is due us. We will not take any assurances without payment this time around,” he said.

Mr Amedume said though sleeping overnight at the premises could have a toll on their health, they had no option than to continue to picket considering what they were going through with their debtors.

The Ghana News Agency team observed that the picketers had brought food and drinks to sustain them through the night.

They also came with mats and other personal effects.

Efforts to reach the leadership of NAFCo were unsuccessful.

The GNA was told that the heads were in Kumasi for a meeting.

GNA

