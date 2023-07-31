Agrihouse Foundation organises fifth Gold in The Soil award

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, July 31, GNA – Mr. Yaw Frimpong Addo, the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, has praised the Agrihouuse Foundation for its work to get more women interested in agriculture, especially farming.

He said this after the Agrihouuse Foundation successfully organised the fifth gold in the soil award in the eastern regional capital, Koforidua.

“Agriculture is about mobilising resources, and the resources are not only about fertiliser and seeds; the human resource is very important,” he said.

He also explained that managing human resources was a critical success factor in agricultural productivity and that management know-how was equally essential.

Speaking at the fifth “Gold in the Soil” award ceremony, Mr. Addo said the award scheme introduced to farmers was part of the management’s know-how in maintaining interest in farming.

He said the Agrihouse Foundation’s award programme enhanced the already-existing Best Farmer districts and national award programmes.

Ms. Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director of the Agrihouse Foundation, said the 2023 edition was the fifth award event focusing on women, including women with disabilities.

The award scheme was on the theme: “Recognising, empowering, and celebrating our women farmers and persons with disabilities, One region at a time!”

The Agrihouse Foundation is a non-governmental agricultural capacity building organisation that focuses on promoting and changing perceptions of agriculture through practical programmes and student initiatives.

It focuses on women, farmers, farming associations, agri-businesses, and the entire value chain cast.

Ms. Akosa listed the award categories, which included She: Innovative Award; Climate Smart Women Project Award; Passion for the Farm Award; Feed to Food Award; Royal Agro Award; and Star Woman Agripreneur Award.”

The rest were the Outstanding Woman in Extension Services Award, the Diamond in the Rough Award, The Super Woman Farmer Award, the She-Owners-Operates Award, and the Development Partner Award.

The ultimate award, Gold In The Soil, went to Madam Margaret Agyei, a 38-year-old farmer from Achiase in the Birim South district of the Eastern Region, and the Development Partner of the Year went to Global Affairs Canada.

Madam Agyei, the ultimate winner, produces along the entire agricultural value chain, from production through processing and

branding to marketing. She was given a tricycle, among other items.

She urged young people to embrace and value farming as a business and choose it as a lifetime profession.

Sponsors for the programme included the World Food Programme (WFP), Yara Ghana, The Hunger Project, RDF Ghana LBG, and Agri-Watch Ghana.

