Akatsi All Stars FC to stage ‘Justify Your Inclusion’ football matches

By Agbaxode Emmanuel/ Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Akatsi(V/R) July 30, GNA – Akatsi All Stars, an Akatsi-based first-division football team, has announced plans to recruit new players for the upcoming football season.

A three-day football activity, dubbed “Justify your inclusion” would commence on August 4 to 6.

Mr. Prosper Dorkenoo, the Assistant Coach of the club, in an interaction with the GNA Sport said the move was to invite and recruit new players to join the current squad for a formidable team for the next football season.

Mr. Dorkenoo indicated that the games would be held at the Aheto Sports Stadium on the Akatsi College of Education campus at Akatsi.

He stated that the team’s scouting members would select players based on their performance during the planned games.

“We are scouting for players within 17-20 years of age and our target is to make it to the premier league next season,” he said.

Mr. Dorkenoo commended Mr. Francis Moari, Head Coach and entire technical team for the significant roles played to sustain the team in the Division one league.

Mr. Dorkenoo further commended Mr. Bernard Ahiafor, Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, Solomon Adotevi, the Team’s Chairman, Mr Peter Gatsi, Manager, and the entire supporters of the team for their consistent support.

Akatsi All Stars joined the national division one league after beating Home Stars at the Volta division two finals in 2022.

The team came 7th in the 2022-2023 division one zone three league season with 40 points from 30 matches, scoring 35 goals and 34 conceded goals with 10 wins,10 losses, and 10 draws.

The team would be joined by newly promoted side Home Stars FC, Volta Rangers and Hohoe United FC in division one, Zone -Three from the region for the next football season.

