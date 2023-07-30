Gyimah Boafo retained as President of Ghana Red Cross Society

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, July 30, GNA – Mr Gyimah Boafo, the President of the Ghana Red Cross Society has been re-elected at a national election held in Cape Coast.

Other elected executives are; Dr Edward Donkoh, Vice President, Mrs Adwoa Sarpong Bonsu, Health Adviser, Mr John Kwame Fosu, Treasure, Mr Solomon Gyakye, Legal Adviser, Mr Abdul Razak, National Youth Organizer, and Mr Emmanuel Yeboah Gyan, Public Relations Officer.

Others are the five Council Members, namely; Mr Gabriel Amihere, Mr Gorden Kojo Mensah, Franklin Odaw Ntow, Mr James Kuunsaana Donkor and Mr Patrick Asante Nuro.

It has a vision to prevent and alleviate human suffering by mobilizing the power of humanity, the new executives will serve for 24 months.

Mr Boafo in a victory message after the election thanked the 52 delegates for reposing confidence in him in their quest as the leading volunteer-based humanitarian service provider in Ghana.

He called on all to bury their petty differences and avoid sitting on the fringes but always rally their unalloyed support for the Society.

The interest of the Society should be above any individual or personal interest, Mr Boafo stated, adding that members must nurture peace and harmony as the prerequisite for rapid development of the Society.

“We pledge that the days ahead would be full of hard work.

This needs the full support of all members who are dedicated to the vision, and mission of the Society,” Mr Boafo noted.

Earlier, Mr. Bhupider Tomar, the Head of Cluster, West Africa, comprising Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria, in a solidarity message reiterated the call for national unity and cohesion among members to spearhead the aspirations of the Society.

He challenged the new leadership to make a difference in the lives of the people they intend to lead.

They must always operate in accordance with the laws governing the Society, be transparent, accommodating, and compassionate and be determined to serve regardless of the challenges.

GNA

