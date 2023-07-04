Aburaman SHS appeals for a bus

By Samuel Ackon

Abura Dunkwa (C/R), July 4, GNA – Aburaman Senior High School in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District has appealed to stakeholders, old students, philanthropists and the Ministry of Education (MOE), to assist it with a bus to enhance the smooth running of the school.

Dr Isaac Ignatius Yankey, the Headmaster of the School, made the appeal during the 47th anniversary celebration and fourth speech and prize-giving day on the theme: “The role of Digitisation in Education Transformation in the 21st Century.”

He noted that the absence of a bus was affecting academic work as well as their effective participation in sporting and other extra curricula activities, including field trips to equip the students with firsthand information on their courses.

The headmaster also said he had no official car thereby making his movement difficult and said contributions from donors were welcomed since the school needed to develop.

On academic performance, Mr Yankey said the school obtained 95 per cent in the 2022 WASSCE results out of 419 students, many of whom obtained good grades to pursue further studies in tertiary institutions.

The Headmaster appealed to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to come to their aid to complete all projects, which were depreciating and said the goal of the school was to promote quality education.

Some students and staff who distinguished themselves were given various prizes.

Aburaman SHS was established in 1976 through the personal efforts of some indigenes with only 18 students, comprising four females and 14 males but enrollment had currently risen to 1,831.

GNA

