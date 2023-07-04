Tamale Metropolitan Assembly presents furniture to basic schools

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, July 4, GNA – The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA) has presented about 700 dual desks to 10 basic schools in the metropolis to reduce the furniture deficit situation in the area.

Mr Sule Salifu, Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, who presented the furniture to the Assembly Members of beneficiary communities in Tamale on Tuesday, said the gesture was part of the Assembly’s commitment to create a conducive environment for learning.

Mr Salifu said the Assembly, together with other partners, had reduced the furniture deficit in the metropolis from 15,000 to about 1,000, adding that some donations were done in partnership with ActionAid Ghana a few weeks ago.

He commended the Ministry of Local Government, and Ministry of Finance for assisting the Assembly to procure the furniture, adding that the TaMA benefited from an amount of GH¢4.2 million this year, from the Social Cohesion (SOCO) project, which was a collaboration between the government and the World Bank.

He said that GH¢2.1 million of the grant would be used to construct a modern astro turf for the Zogbeli Cluster of Schools to enhance sporting activities.

Mr Salifu urged parents and community stakeholders to handle the furniture with care and gave assurance that the Assembly would continue to provide what it took to make education accessible to all.

Mr Issah Abubakari, Presiding Member of the TaMA, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Local Government and said such gesture was a sign that local government was active in providing the needs of communities.

He said most classrooms had no windows or doors, which contributed to the increased stealing of furniture in schools.

He however, pledged the support of Assembly Members in ensuring that the furniture was handled with care and protected from being stolen.

GNA

