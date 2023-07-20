Sudan army says drone attack by paramilitary forces kills 14 in capital

KHARTOUM, July 20, (Xinhua/GNA) — The Sudanese Armed Forces, announced that 14 people were killed in a drone attack, launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital Khartoum, on Wednesday.

“The rebel militia targeted citizens who gathered to greet our forces in the Al-Azouzab area with a drone, killing 14 civilians and wounding 15 others,” the army said in a statement.

The Sudanese army said it would continue combing the areas for the RSF stations in Khartoum, according to the statement.Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF in Khartoum, and other areas since April 15, resulting in over 3,000 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, according to figures released by the Sudanese Health Ministry.

GNA

