Cairo, July 20, (dpa/GNA) – Iraq says it has informed Sweden it could cut off diplomatic ties with Stockholm, over another planned Koran burning later on Thursday.

“The Iraqi government has informed the Swedish government through diplomatic channels, that any recurrence of the incident involving the burning of the Holy Qur’an [Koran] on Swedish soil, would necessitate severing diplomatic relations,” the Iraqi premier’s media office said on Twitter.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email