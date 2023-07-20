AU Commission chairperson urges resumption of suspended Black Sea grain deal

ADDIS ABABA, July 20, (Xinhua/GNA) – Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, urged parties to resume the suspended Black Sea grain deal.

“I regret the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative for which the African Union has been an early advocate. I urge parties to resolve any issues to resume the continued safe passage of grains and fertilizers from Ukraine and Russia to where it is needed, particularly in Africa,” Faki said in a tweet posted Tuesday evening.

Russia and Ukraine, separately signed the Black Sea Grain Initiative with Türkiye and the United Nations in July 2022, which allowed Ukraine to export its grain and other agricultural products from its Black Sea ports.

The initiative, which was initially valid for 120 days, was extended in mid-November 2022 for another 120 days until March 18, 2023. Russia then agreed to extend the deal for only 60 days.

On May 17, Russia agreed to extend the deal for another 60 days. On Monday, Russia announced it has suspended its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, saying the part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative that concerns Russia has not been implemented.

Russia, however, said it is prepared to immediately return to the deal, as soon as the Russian part of the agreement is fulfilled.

