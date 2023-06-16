Zelensky: ‘positive’ but ‘difficult’ progress in counteroffensive

Kiev, June 16, (dpa/GNA) – Success in Ukraine’s counteroffensive will mean defeat for Russia in the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with US broadcaster NBC News.

Asked about progress in the counteroffensive, Zelensky said: “Things look not bad. I would say it’s generally positive, but it’s difficult … Our troops who are now at the front of the frontline are facing very tough resistance.

“And you understand why. Because for Russia to lose this campaign to Ukraine, I would say, actually means losing the war,” Zelensky said, according to the broadcaster’s translation.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

