“The future of Ghana boxing depends on juvenile boxing development” – Mustapha Nettey

Accra, June 21, GNA – Mr. Mustapha Nettey, the Treasurer of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), says the future of Ghanaian boxing solely depends on the development of juvenile and amateur boxing.

He said this at the launch of the BESESAKA Boxucation Camp 2023, which is the third edition in the series of training for the 16 Besesaka scholarship beneficiaries and 60 other participants drawn from all the gyms in Accra.

The event was attended by Mr. Dauda Fuseni, Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation; Mr. George Lamptey, the former President of the Federation and Head Coach of the National team, Mr. Ofori Asare; and Mr. Teiko Tagoe, the Executive Director of GAMADA.

According to Mr. Nettey, boxing, like many other sports, requires gradual tutelage and the systematic and scientific development of the athlete to adapt to the technical rudiments of the sport.

“Ghana can maintain or even do better in the sport of boxing if we pay unfettered attention to juvenile and youth boxing development,” he said.

Ghana’s last Olympic medal before Samuel Takyi won the bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games was some 39 years ago, which only goes to the core of the development of boxing at the juvenile and youth levels.

“The future of boxing in Ghana rests solely on developing amateur boxing, and that is the only way we can win medals at Olympic games, Commonwealth games, and then world titles. I commend Mr. James C. Nortey for the Besesaka initiative,” Mr. Nettey added.

The Besesaka Boxucation Camp 2023 starts on Sunday, July 18, 2023, at the Sacred Heart School. The theme for this year’s career development and skill training is “nurturing the transformational boxer, the role of the elderly”.

