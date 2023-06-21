“You have more to contribute to raising next generation of legends” – Appiah eulogises Gyan

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 21, GNA – Former Black Stars Captain Stephen Appiah has showered praises on one of his former teammates, Asamoah Gyan, following his announcement to retire from active football.

Gyan officially retired from football on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the age of 37, bringing to an end an illustrious career that spanned over two decades.

Appiah, who led Ghana’s World Cup journey in 2006 and 2010, has eulogised his teammate with some heartwarming messages on social media.

Appiah wrote on Twitter, “Up to the twilight of your career till your retirement, there’s one thing I’ve seen you exhibit, PASSION.

“I want you to know that it is only an end to a chapter. You have more to contribute to raising the next generation of legends. A career well-lived bro…Wish you well.”

Scores of football legends, football member associations, and football fans have sent congratulatory messages to Ghanaian football legends who have won numerous personal laurels.

Some of the accolades won by Asamoah Gyan include 2010 African Footballer of the Year, Africa’s highest scorer at the World Cup, Ghana’s all-time top scorer (51 Goals), and most capped player (109).

Some clubs Asamoah Gyan has featured include Sunderland, Udinese, Rennes, Modena, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, NorthEast United, and Legon Cites, among many others.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

