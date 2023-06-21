Nyakrom Traditional council cautions chiefs against indiscriminate sale of lands

By James Esuon

Agona Nyakrom (C/R), June 21, GNA- Okofo Katakyi Nyarkoh Eku X, Paramount Chief of Nyakrom Traditional Area, has warned chiefs against indiscriminate sale of lands to developers at the expense of the future generation.

He stated that double sale of land must also be stopped to avert the menace of litigation and land guards.

Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku issued the caution when he addressed the council’s first meeting of the year at Nyakrom in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region.

He admonished them to refrain from indiscriminate sale of family lands without prior notice and approval from heads of family to ensure peace and development.

The paramount chief announced that the traditional council would from henceforth append its signature to every land that would be sold to individuals or group of people before that land could be developed.

He said, after the council signed the documents of the land, the buyer could proceed to the Agona East and West Assemblies to obtain building permits.

He said the decision, was to reduce land cases and other related issues that may arise from the sale of lands to help protect life and property.

The Paramount chief explained that chiefs became owners of their lands immediately after their installation, but that does not give them the locus to sell lands any how and without the knowledge of their heads of family.

At the meeting, Nana Nyamfo Asuako XII, Nifahene of Nyakrom Traditional Area and chief of Agona Asafo and two others swore oath of allegiance to Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku per the traditions and customs of the Area.

The paramount Chief called for peaceful coexistence among chiefs, heads of families and kingmakers to promote peace in Nyakrom Traditional area.

He asked the people to endeavour to settle all petty squabbles that existed in the various towns and villages, adding that without peace it would be extremely difficult to see development projects.

The Paramount chief commended officers and men of the Ghana Police Service and other security services in Agona West Municipality for its excellent and being proactive that had helped reduce criminal activities in the area.

GNA

