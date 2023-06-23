Tapa Farmers Association, youth lament increasing menace of herdsmen

By Edward Williams

Tapa Abotoase (O/R), June 23, GNA – Residents and farmers in the Tapa Abotoase in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region have been overwhelmed by the continuous destruction of food crops by uncontrolled cattle grazing in the area, occasioned by herdsmen.

Herdsmen are reported to be physically attacking farmers.

The worried farmers are complaining about the destruction, which is negatively affecting their livelihoods.

Mr Daniel Arhin, Chairman of the Tapa Wonsom Farmers Association in the Biakoye District, spoke on behalf of the farmers.

Mr Arhin, in a News conference at Tapa Abotoase, noted that the destruction of farms and food crops such as maize, cassava, beans, groundnut and yam had led to food shortage and increase in prices of these foodstuff in the enclave.

He said the herdsmen allowed their cattle to roam about with impunity and as a result the cattle crossed roads which resulted in some accidents in the area.

Mr Arhin said the district, which was noted for producing maize in large quantities in the Oti region was gradually losing food crops to activities of herdsmen in the area.

He said the herdsmen, whose destination they were not privy to, were increasing in numbers in the enclave and showing evidence of permanency by constructing a mosque, which had reached lintel level.

Mr Arhin said the rise in sea level had affected food production hence the menace if not controlled would render all efforts by farmers to a loss.

He said they were also concerned about criminal activities associated with some herdsmen and would not want to experience such activities in the Tapa area.

Mr Arhin said they had written to the Regional and District offices of the Police command, traditional councils and Omanhene of the menace but had not seen any action.

He said they were petitioning President Akufo-Addo to support them, while calling on Assembly members to drum home their worries during their meetings in the district.

A farmer, Adam, noted that although he was a farmer, he still bought food to feed his family due to destruction of his farm produce by the herds of cattle.

Other farmers also lamented about the menace and appeal for immediate intervention to avert any disturbances between farmers and the herdsmen.

