Ho Municipal Assembly to rise against road obstruction

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, June 23, GNA – The Ho Municipal Assembly says it would begin a clampdown on owners of structures inhibiting road use in the Municipality.

A release signed by Richmond Abake, the Acting Public Relations Officer for the Assembly, said it had taken notice of the increase in physical structures including stores and signages, as well as activities of traders taking over designated streets and pedestrian walkways in the Municipality.

Some individuals have also resorted to selling, and renting road reservations to people for developmental purposes, while others such as motorcycle repairers, vulcanisers, have taken over pedestrian walkways for their business activities.

Mr Abake said some residents had also resorted to erecting permanent structures without recourse to the Assembly and its laws, and that a planned action by the Development Control Unit would soon be undertaken to address the menace.

He said these were affecting traffic flow and future development.

“The Assembly is hereby notifying the above-mentioned individuals, organisations, and developers to visit its Office and seek appropriate permissions not later than 1st July 2023.

It also warned all those doing businesses on road reservations to desist from such practices, to help maintain the sanctity of the roads.

The release stated that the Development Control Unit of the Assembly had been directed to intensify its operations effective 1st July 2023, to ensure strict compliance with the development laws of the Assembly and the nation at large.

