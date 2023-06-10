Steel bender jailed 21 years for having sex with minor in bathroom 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, June 10, GNA- An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 58-year-old steel bender to 21 years imprisonment for having sex with a seven-year-old girl at Nungua, Accra.

Michael Asante charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.

However, at the end of the trial, the court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann found him guilty.

The facts as presented by Inspector Opoku Aniagyei, are that the complainant is uncle of the victim.

The prosecution said Asante, the accused person, now convict, and the complainant resided in the same vicinity in Nungua.

It said on May 3, 2021, evening, the victim went behind their house where a bathroom and toilet are located to urinate.

The prosecution said Asante followed her and lured her inside the bathroom and had sexual intercourse with the victim on the bare floor.

It said the complainant, who accidently passed by the scene saw Asante and the victim.

It said Asante on seeing the complainant run out of the bathroom.

The prosecution said when the complainant engaged the victim, she told her that Asante had had several intercourses with her on several occasions.

It said the complainant took the victim to the Nungua Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service and lodged a complaint.

The prosecution said the Police issued a medical report form to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim and Asante, arrested.

GNA

