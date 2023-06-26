Pay winning bonuses of Black Princesses – PADO urges government

Accra, June 26, GNA – The Positive Action for Development Organisation (PADO), a non-partisan and non-governmental policy think-tank, has urged the government to settle the winning bonuses of Ghana’s U-20 women’s side, the Black Princesses.

According to PADO, the Black Princesses, since their West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B triumph over Nigeria last month, had not received their bonuses.

A statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mr Richard Roland Acquah, Executive Director of PADO, asked the government to pay the Black Princesses and stop spending on by-elections.

“Regrettably, the government of Ghana has failed to pay the winning bonuses of Ghana’s Black Princesses, who won the WAFU Zone B U-20 tournament about a month ago.

“Strangely, the government of Ghana is rather seen to be spending extravagantly on by-elections, especially that of Assin North Constituency in the Central Region,” the statement said.

It urged stakeholders in the football fraternity, including the Sports Ministry and the Ghana Football Association to treat all sporting disciplines equally.



“We, PADO seek to champion economic freedom, good governance, the rule of law, multi-party democracy, and egalitarianism in Ghana.

“Truly, we see sports as one of the means of achieving economic freedom, but discrimination, corruption, and unprofessionalism have taken the shine out of it, hence our resolve to pay critical attention to every minute aspect of it henceforth,” the statement said.

GNA

