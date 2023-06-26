Biakoye DCE urged Constituents to lead environmental cleanliness crusade

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R), June 26, GNA – Madam Millicent Kabuki Carbo, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Biakoye District of the Oti Region, has called on residents to lead the crusade in keeping their surroundings and Communities clean.

She urged them to mobilise their Communities to periodically embark on clean up exercise to tidy their surroundings to prevent diseases associated with insanitary environment.

The DCE urged the public to desist from littering the environment indiscriminately and support the waste management companies and government to keep the environment clean to rid villages and Communities of Filth.

She also urged residents to prune trees and mow grasses at homes to protect nature through adoption of climate change adaptation measures.

She highlighted to the Communities the importance of trees in addressing climate change induced-incidences among the raising temperature, surface runoff, sedimentation in River Oti and other lake bodies within the District.

She said trees were important to the survival of man and that everyone regardless of age should grow and maintain a garden at backyard for planting flower pots to beautified the environment.

She noted that planting trees in compounds would go a long way to help in the sustainability and development of Biakoye District due to its tourism potential.

She appealed to constituents to take advantage and think beyond planting trees to create avenues for activities which would enhance a pleasing experience for both residents and tourists.

