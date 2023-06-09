NCCE urges citizens to take district assembly elections seriously

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Koforidua, June 9, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged citizens to take the district assembly concept, especially the District Assembly and Unit Committee elections seriously to consolidate Ghana’s democracy.

The district assembly concept is a key component of our democratic dispensation since it is designed to bring governance and tenets of democracy to the doorstep of the people

Madam Ophelia Ankrah, Eastern Regional Director of the National Commission on Civic Education, made the call during an engagement with the Ghana Police Service in Koforidua as part of the 2023 NCCE annual citizenship week celebration.

She emphasised the critical role of the Police and all other security agencies in Ghana’s democracy and advised the Police to always exhibit high levels of professionalism to gain public confidence.

In line with the mandate of the NCCE to educate citizens on their civic rights and responsibilities, she explained that the engagement with the Police was to deepen their knowledge on the constitution and once again remind them of their professional role as the district level and unit committee elections approached.

This year’s constitution week is on the theme, “Thirty years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Participation in Local Governance.”

The constitution Week celebration is one of the flagship programmes of the NCCE, instituted in 2001 to commemorate Ghana’s return to constitutional democratic rule.

Meanwhile the New Juaben North office of the NCCE has also educated pupils of King Jesus School in Koforidua on their rights and responsibilities as children as part of the constitution week celebration.

Mr Ebenezer Acheampong, New Juaben North NCCE Director told the pupils that respecting authorities including their parents and teachers was a national value which must be upheld at all times.

He said just as children have rights to be educated, to shelter, protection and everything that guarantees their growth and safety, they also have responsibility to obey authorities.

Mr Acheampong admonished the pupils to stay away from social vices such as substance abuse, betting and gambling, cyber- crime and others and focus on their education to become responsible adults.

GNA

