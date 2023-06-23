Live band performers deserve more recognition – Frankie Payper

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 22, GNA – Ghanaian music sensation Frankie Payper says performers of live band music must be appreciated more as they help promote Ghanaian music not only locally but internationally.

According to Frankie Payper, who was one of the lead singers for the internationally renowned Safoa Band, the efforts of live band musicians have often been downplayed in the music industry, with no award schemes to reward them.

Frankie Payper stated that live band performers play a key role in promoting Ghanaian music and making people appreciate the rhythm and lyrics of the songs being put out by musicians.

“I do not think live band performers have been appreciated enough in the music industry, but they play a crucial role in promoting Ghanaian music both locally and internationally.

“I would urge all live performers to come together and form an association to promote the growth of live band music because I see it as a backbone to popularise Ghanaian music,” he said.

When asked about how his music career was faring after going solo, Frankie Payper said he had released his new single “Complete Me,” which seeks to address some relationship issues.

“I have a new song out titled ‘Complete Me’ and I urge true lovers of Afrobeats to stream the song; they would not be disappointed. It is a relationship song that unravels the mysteries of love,” he said.

Signed under Gold Dust Records, the visuals for Frankie Payper’s “Complete Me” has been released on YouTube, and the audio is available across various streaming platforms.

GNA

