Infinity CEO donates submersible water pumping machine to Water Board

Dzodze (V/R), June 26, GNA – Residents of Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region have breathed a sigh of relief following a donation of a 7.5 HP submersible water pumping machine with other accessories.

Mr John Kwakuvi Hounlessodji, popularly known as “Infinity” who is also the CEO of Infinity Stars Hotel and Den Enterprise, who donated the machines to the Water Board in Dzodze, said the gesture would reduce the water challenges reigning in the various communities for decades.

Mr Hounlessodji revealed that the equipment, worth GHC50,000 was procured from his business partner in India upon a verbal request for assistance from the Board was made to him.

He said: “They came to me for assistance and they wanted to write a letter seeking my help but I told them no, they should tell me what their need was after which I immediately called my business partner in India for the machine to be discharged to Ghana without any delay.”

Mr Hounlessodji also declared his intention to the Media of contesting the Parliamentary seat for Ketu North on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party(NPP).

This he said, remained his desire to keep serving his people as well as representing them in Parliament for positive growth in the entire Municipality.

Mr Amable Samuel Agbesi, Secretary to the Dzodze Water and Sanitation Development Board (WSDB), explained their resolve to approach Mr Hounlessodji for his support, saying, it was based on the predicaments they faced.

He thanked Mr Hounlessodji for his benevolence over the years and further assured him of putting the machine to good use.

Mr Anthony Avorgbedor Ablorde, the Municiapl Chief Executive MCE for Ketu North, commended Mr Hounlessodji for the support to end the issue of acute water crisis in the Daodze communities.

“Infinity is a good man sent by God,” he added.

Mr Avorgvedor also used the opportunity to appeal the Chiefs to come together in unity for the area to be given a Traditional Council as compared to other areas who are enjoying same.

Some traditional leaders who witnessed the short ceremony include, Torgbui Ege IV, the ‘Dutor Fia’ of Dzodze Fiagbedu, Torgbui Avorkliya V of Dzodze Kuli, Torgbui

Eso IV, Torgbui Atsu Dzesu III, representative Of Torgbui Adzofia V, representative of Torgbuiga Dzoku V of Dzodze Adagbledu, and Mama Egbo.

