Nadia, Justice Mordzifa top MTN Invitational golf tourney  

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, June 26, GNA- Nadia Kwei-Sam and Justice Mordzifa produced a sterling performance to top their respective categories in the 2023 MTN Invitational golf tournament held at the Celebrity Golf Club at Sakumono, Accra on Saturday.

On a cloudy Saturday, Kwei-Sam and Mordzifa brushed aside competition from their competitors to emerge winners to walk away with the ultimate prizes including a trophy, iPhone 14, and other products from the headline sponsor, MTN, and other sponsors Tecno, and Infinix.

In the Men’s Group A event, Mordzifa recorded 37 points, ahead of Jack Yang Lin with 36 points, and Francis Amuzu who finished with 35 points to take the third position.

In the Ladies’ event, Kwei-Sam amassed 32 points, followed by Mercy Werner, who finished with 31 points for the second position, whiles Patricia Adusei-Poku placed third with a count-back loss to Werner with 31 points.

In the Men’s Group B event, Chinese Hai Yu Yu won with 42 points, whilst Benigno Mimis and Abdul Aziz Amankwa occupied the second and third positions with 38 and 35 points respectively.

Mercy Werner, who came second in the Ladies’ event went away with three awards when she won the Closest-to-the-Pin, and the Longest Drive prizes in the ladies category, while the Vice-captain of the Celebrity Golf Club, Dr Nana Amoako Mensah grabbed the Closest-to-the-Pin (Men) and Solomon Okoe Allotey went home with the Longest Drive (Men) prize.

The Ag. Chief Enterprise Business Executive of MTN, Daniel Asare, reiterated MTN’s commitment towards the growth of golf in Ghana and expressed excitement over the achievement of the MTN Invitational golf tourney which offers golfers the platform to interact with the brand executives.

“We are committed to the organisation of the competition and excited another event had come to a successful end. Congratulations to all winners. We urge other golfers to prepare for subse­quent competitions,” he said.

The Captain of Celebrity Golf Club, Mr Theodore Asampah, thanked MTN for the continuous support to develop and promote golf and congratulated the winners and participants for the successful event.

