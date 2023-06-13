Five communities threaten to boycott general elections if roads are not fixed

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), June 13, GNA – Residents of five communities in the Nkwanta South

Municipality have threatened to boycott any elections in the area if the road from Nkwanta connecting these communities is not fixed.

The communities are Keri, Odomi, Gekrong, Pawa and Kue.

Some drivers and motor riders who ply the road told the Ghana News Agency that they had

decided to park their vehicles to prevent them from wasting money unnecessarily on

maintenance and servicing.

Mr Jonas Gbedenyo, the Assembly member for the Keri South Electoral area, said he had

written letters to the authorities about the poor road network, but nothing was done about it.

He said farmers in the five communities were unable to bring their farm produce to the

Municipal capital for sale.

“Last year somewhere in September, the bridge connecting Keri and Gekrong was damaged

to the extent that all the visitors who came home to mark the annual yam festival in Keri

could not return to their destinations on schedule.

The people, however, took it upon themselves to fill that portion with stones and some

gravel to make it possible for motorbikes to carry the visitors back to their destinations.

“This year due to the start of the rains, the road is moving from bad to worse,” he said.

Mr Gbedenyo stated that if nothing was done about the road in the next one month, no car

or motorcycle would be able to use the road and that could be disastrous for the inhabitants

of these communities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

