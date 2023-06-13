Let’s create avenues to promote moral, ethical construct among youth

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, June 13, GNA—Mr Frank Paa Kumi, Youth Engagement-Advisor, Frimpong-Manso Institute,

has called for the creation of avenues that would promote moral and ethical construct among the

youth.

He said focus should not only be on education or employment, but also parents and stakeholders

must provide the youth with the requisite moral upbringing for a holistic youth empowerment.

Mr Kumi said this on Monday during the 6th edition of the Frimpong-Manso Institute and

Academy of Development Leadership of PALI virtual conversation series, in Accra.

It was on the theme: “Conversation towards a holistic Youth Empowerment and examining the

existing deficits/gaps and the prescription of measures for remediation”.

Mr Kumi, also the Founding Director, PALI-Christian Academy of Development Leadership, said

some prevailing gaps and developmental deficits that needed to be addressed include

inadequate infrastructure and support systems to incubate a holistic youth empowerment.

He noted despite some Government interventions, the country was still battling with an

increasing unemployment rate.

Mr Kumi said there was a ripple effect of the lack of policy coherence, proper coordination, and

integrative approach by youth governing bodies.

He observed the absence of a clear-cut national vision and aspiration, outdated educational

system and little or no access to funding opportunities for local businesses and initiatives.

Mr Kumi called for a thorough overhaul of all levels and interfaces of the formal education

structure and a paradigm shift in the means of selecting and equipping youth and teen pastors.

He urged stakeholders and policy makers to prioritise the concept of self-leadership among the

youth and pay attention to social re-orientation of citizens on nation-building and development.

Rev Mrs Gladys Frimpong-Manso, Chair for Women, Youth Empowerment and Gender,

Frimpong-Manso Institute, said in an era of moral depravity and excessive liberalism, it was

important to provide mentorship and guidance to the youth.

She said mentoring fostered personal and professional development and by connecting with

mentors who had expertise in specific fields, young people would gain valuable insights, advice,

and skills that could help them explore their interests, set goals and chart a successful path

forward.

“Furthermore, mentoring contributes to the overall well-being and emotional growth of young individuals. By having a trusted mentor, they have a safe space to discuss their thoughts, concerns, and aspirations, promoting self-reflection and self-awareness,” she said.

She said mentoring positively impacted society by helping the youth to reach their full potential,

become engaged citizens and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

“Mentoring helps shape the leaders of tomorrow and fosters a sense of responsibility, empathy,

and social consciousness among the youth.

Overall, mentoring the youth plays a vital role in

nurturing their growth, development, and success, while simultaneously fostering a brighter

future for individuals and society.”

GNA

