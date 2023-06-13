Volta Regional Director urges traditional authorities to help end child labour

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, June 13, GNA – Mr Israel Akrobortu, the Volta Regional Director for the Department of

Children, has urged traditional authorities to use their influence to champion the campaign

against child labour.

He said traditional authorities were key stakeholders when it comes to the protection of

children, a role that the Child and Social Welfare Policy also recognised as critical in ensuring

the welfare and safety of the child.

Mr Akrobortu, who was speaking to Ghana News Agency in Ho to mark the 2023 World Day

Against Child Labour, further called on religious leaders to use the pulpit to educate their

members on the rights of children and the need to end all forms of child labour.



The Director said it was important for all stakeholders to come together to work

collaboratively for the betterment of children as they were the future leaders of the country.

He underscored the need for traditional authorities to enact by-laws to promote and protect

the rights and welfare of children in their jurisdictions, adding that society must be

interested in the upbringing of every child.

Any work that deprived the child from accessing education constituted child labour and

victims were at greater risk of poor health, with some suffering from depression, anxiety and

cultivating deviant habits such as smoking and drug abuse, he said.

The Director warned that if the situation was not drastically dealt with now, the country

would not have qualified future labour force with the requisite skills to propel its socioeconomic development as most of the victims would have their education truncated.

Mrs Stella Mawutor, the Volta Regional Director, Department of Social Welfare, said victims

of child labour had no opportunity to explore their full potential.

She said children were like plants which had to be watered properly to grow, so every

necessary effort must be made in nurturing them so they could realise their full potential.

Mrs Mawutor appealed to parents to invest in their children, giving them the best skills

training and education and avoiding their engagement in activities or work that would have

a negative effect on their growth and development.

In 2002, the International Labour Organisation launched the first World Day Against Child

Labour and the global day is observed on June 12 each year, to raise awareness and highlight

the plight of victims of child labour.

The Day also provides an opportunity for all stakeholders to highlight the actions taken and

assess advancements towards addressing child labour issues.

The year’s event was on the theme: “Social Justice for All. End Child Labour.”

