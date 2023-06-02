Brewaniase R.C JHS Block nears collapse

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), June 02, GNA – Brewaniase Roman Catholic (R.C) Junior High School (JHS) School block in the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region is in deplorable state and crying for help.

The school, established on September 14, 2004, has never seen any renovation work, so has cracks, no doors, no windows, potholes on the floor and perforated roofing.

Mr Noah Kwadzo Ndabi, the Headteacher of the School, engaging with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the school, said the school since its establishment has been the best in the Circuit in academic performance however, due to its current state performance has declined.

He said in 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), out of 27 candidates the school presented, best aggregate was 30 and worst 46, while in 2020, out of 40 candidates, best was 19 and worst 40.

Mr. Ndabi said though there was an improvement in 2022 BECE result, where out of 24 candidates, the best had aggregate 19 and worst 47, that could be attributed to stringent measures put in place by management.

The Headteacher said in terms of academic performance in the Municipality, the School was amongst the top ten performing schools, so there was the need to have a new decent classroom block for it to get back to its past glory.

He said the school presently had six teachers including him and 96 students, who studied in the dilapidated structure.

Mr Ndabi said anytime the cloud gathered classes had to be suspended due to the perforated roofing and cracked walls and this “is greatly affecting teaching and learning.”

He thus appealed to the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly and benevolence organisation to help them with decent classroom block.

Mr Nyame Boadi, Assemblyman for Brewaniase Electoral Area, when contacted by the GNA on the issue confirmed that he was aware of the deplorable state of the school, but “the Municipal Assembly do not have funds to work on it because the District Assemblies’ Common Fund (DACF) did not come.”

Mr. Jonathan Korsinah, the Nkwanta South Municipal Director of Education, when reached by GNA via phone, said the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly has been informed about the poor state of the school, but no action was taken.

He described the school’s structure as “worse than dilapidated” and asked GNA to help have good structure for the school.

Mr. Korsinah said challenges about their school blocks in the Municipality were not the best and therefore, called on NGOs and philanthropists to assist them have new school blocks.

Mr. Bright Lenwah, the Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) when contacted by the GNA, declined to comment.”

GNA

