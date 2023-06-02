KNUST ranks first in world for promotion of Quality Education

By Francis Ofori

Accra, June 02, GNA – The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been ranked first in the world for the promotion of quality education in the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Four by the 2023 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings published on June 1.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It uses carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparison across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.

The Times Higher Education table on SDG 4-quality education measures universities’ contribution to early years and lifelong learning, their pedagogy research and their commitment to inclusive education.

The list includes 1,304 universities from 109 countries/regions.

It said Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology leads this table, while Aalborg University in Demark and Lingnan University Hong Kong share in joint second.

It noted that Spain was the most-represented nation in the top 100, with 14 institutions, followed by France with six.

It said Thailand, Russia, Pakistan and Chile had five universities each in this group.

The Impact Rankings are inherently dynamic: they are growing rapidly each year as many more universities seek to demonstrate their commitment to delivering the SDGs by joining our database; and they allow institutions to demonstrate rapid improvement year-on-year, by introducing clear new policies, for example, or by providing clearer and more open evidence of their progress.

“Therefore, we expect and welcome regular change in the ranked order of institutions (and we discourage year-on-year comparisons) as universities continue to drive this urgent agenda,” it said.

