York University kick starts UHAS Summer School

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, June 02, GNA – The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), has launched a summer school programme strategically position the Institution globally.

The international teaching programme has been established as the nation’s prime health University turns a decade, taking off with the York University which supplied the first cohorts.

Professor Lydia Azaito, who launched the programme at the University’s Main campus said the programme would channel collaboration with top learning institutions such as York, and would benefit the young University which currently has more than 9,000 students on close to 40 postgraduate and undergraduate programmes.

“This programme is one of the key strategic arms of the University. UHAS rests on local and international partners, so we at UHAS take this seriously.

“We are interested in your collaboration because we believe that healthcare is dynamic and together, we can tune better the health environment.”

Prof. Aziato added, “Students would fit more in the global market, learn from each other, and share best skills. Working together, they could share knowledge in health technology, and research together. It would also help the facilitators deliver better.”

The Launch was attended by the cohorts from York University, led by Julie Hart, International Relations Manager of its Faculty of Health.

The Vice Chancellor said the cohorts should become ambassadors of the summer school, which she said had been designed to offer a “holistic insight into our world and how we care for people.”

Prof Aziato said students should have the comfort to seek out ways to impact society, and that the University would be willing to support projects and initiatives that would emanate.

She urged the cohorts to explore and expand interest towards other aspects of healing including traditional and spiritual, and assured that the program had a wide variety of resource people for its enhancement.

The York University team lead, on her part, said the focus of the two universities aligned in principle, and had both shown commitment to deepening cross national learning and research.

Students and faculty from the two Universities already made real some exchanges for courses and programmes, and Ms Hart said and noted the summer School program cemented the opportunities to leverage skills and knowledge to contribute towards enhancing global approaches.

She expressed profound appreciation to the pioneers of the programme, commending them for “taking a leap of faith when other students were hesitating.”

Ms Hart said most of on the team, which comprised four students, two faculty, and an administrator, were first timers in Africa, and had expressed “super excitement to be in Ghana.”

Dr Robbert Alhassan, Dean of International Relations at UHAS, said the summer school concept was one of its key mandates within the University’s internationalisation agenda, and had been a “key area” for the Vice Chancellor who ensured its speedy realisation.

He said the Office of International Programs would ensure the Summer School provided the opportunities for cross global experience, and which should enhance the global picture concept as well as the mindset of foreigners about Africa.

Prof. Frank Baiden, who chaired the planning committee for the program said it would include tours of health facilities and care giving centers for hands on-experience in Ghana’s care regime.

He said cultural visits would help the cohorts benefit from the nation’s rich history, and that the program which intends to be a sustained annual event, has flexibility built into it to enable continuous improvement using feedback.

Present at the launch was Ms. Yaa Amankwaa Opuni, Registrar of UHAS, some deans and heads of faculty, as well as other senior administrative staff.

