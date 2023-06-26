Assin North bye-election: Police to deal with circulators of false information

Accra, June 26, GNA—The Police said they would take “necessary action” against anyone found culpable of spreading false information regarding the Assin North by-elections scheduled for tomorrow.

The public has therefore been advised to be circumspect in their reportage on the election and avoid circulating false information since such acts could breach the peace.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, said the concerns regarding the circulation of false information were raised when Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector-General of Police, held a meeting with the key stakeholders in the bye-election.

The IGP’s visit to Assin North was to assess the security concerns of stakeholders ahead of the bye-election.

The statement said the stakeholders were unanimous in their quest for the public to help them address the circulation of false information on social media.

The Police assured the people of Assin North, and Ghanaians, in general, that adequate security measures had been put in place to ensure security, law and order before, during and after the bye-election.

The security concerns of all the stakeholders were noted and had been factored into the final security strategy for the election.

Representatives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) and the Electoral Commission attended the meeting with the Police Management Board (POMAB), the statement said.

The meeting was to enhance good working relationship among them towards a peaceful election.

The NPP team was led by the National Chairman and National Organiser, while the NDC team was led by the National Chairman and General Secretary, the statement said.

The LPG was also led by its National Secretary and Regional executives and the Electoral Commission was led by its Director of Operations.

The statement urged the people of Assin North Constituency to go about their normal activities freely, including going out to exercise their civic duty of casting their ballots.

It expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their cooperation, saying, the Police looked forward to the same level of cooperation for the last lap of the election to ensure a safe, secure and peaceful exercise.

GNA

