Additional 79 unauthorized individuals safely exit Obuasi Gold mine underground

Accra, June 02, GNA – An additional 79 unauthorized individuals safely exited the Obuasi Gold mine underground on May 30.

A statement issued by Mr Eric Asubonteng, the Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the individuals, who had entered the underground

area without authorization, walked out of the mine through the main exit point of their own accord and were in the custody of the Ghana Police Service.

It noted that no injuries were reported.

“We are grateful for the collaborative efforts of our security personnel, and the police in ensuring the safe and orderly exit of these individuals,” it said.

The statement said it was important to reiterate that the main exit ramp from the mine, which was remote from the current active working areas of the mine, remains open allowing any unauthorized persons underground to exit at any time.

It said those who might still be underground were strongly encouraged to utilize the designated exit points, where public security personnel remain on standby.

“The safety and security of our employees and community members remain our top priority and AngloGold Ashanti Ghana stands ready to provide any assistance required by the authorities in ensuring the safe exit of any unauthorized persons underground,” the statement said.

GNA

