Apremdo Chief, well-wishers plant trees to commemorate 15 years reign

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Apremdo (WR), June 13, GNA – Nana Egya Kwamina XI, the chief of Apremdo together with some

stakeholders and well-wishers of the divisional council, have planted trees to commemorate his

15th year on the throne.

The chief, said the tree planting exercise, signified the sustaining grace of the Supreme God and

the giver of life who had taken the Apremdo division through all the changing scenes of life.

He was also grateful to the elders of the stool, members of the Apremdo community and all

relevant stakeholders who had worked tirelessly over the period to improve upon the general

outlook of the town.

The exercise, saw prominent citizens and corporate entities, including Dr Prince Armah, the

Member of Parliament for the Effia Kwesimintsim Constituency, the Commanding Officer 2BN,

Crime Officer for the Municipal Kwesimintsim Division, Madam Joyce Begyina Sunderland, the

Municipal Health Director, and the Municipal Education Director also planting trees in support.

Mr Saviour Adzika, the Executive Director of CorpNation Foundation, Ms Doris Wristberg,

Municipal Director of the National Youth Authority, Dr Andzie Mensah of Effmans’ Clinic, Nana

Dehale Kpanyili, Chief of Aloakpoe in Nzema, Nana Eziaku IV, the Acting President of Ahanta

Traditional Council, and other Ahanta King Makers also planted trees to help make the day a

memorable one.

Nana Egya Kwamina XI told Journalists that he was happy to witness God’s protection and

faithfulness upon him since his ascension to the throne.

He attributed his milestones to cordial Community relations, effective stakeholder engagement and the strong backing of families within the royal clan.

Looking into the future, he said, “In the future, it is my prayer that I can get Apremdoman

(Apremdo Community) a secondary school to foster education, particularly among the girl child”.

Nana Egya Kwamina XI also intended to build a befitting palace for the royal family with the support of companies and businesses operating in the area.

Nana Egya Kwamina XI, who was enstooled on 12th June 2008 by the Ebiradze Royal Family of Apremdo has initiated great projects to uplift the Apremdo community.

He gave out lands for the construction of a community clinic, the Municipal office complex for the Effia-Kwesimintsim Assembly, an ultra-modern Court complex and permanent office complexes for the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ambulance Service and currently the Ghana Police Service in the area.

Under his watch, Apremdo is now described by many as the Municipal Capital, housing many of the administrative arms of the Municipal Assembly.

His ascension on the throne has birthed some educational projects like the ultra-modern

Montessori school complex for the community with support from Dr Prince Armah, the Member

of Parliament for Effia Kwesimintsim.

Another milestone was the construction of a community centre to become an event hub for Town

hall meetings, weddings, funerals, and church activities, among others.

The community centre would also have a library at the ground floor, a computer room, and 16

guests’ rooms, including an office for the assembly member of the community and an office for

the Chief’s Secretary.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

