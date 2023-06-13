University of Ghana launches project to promote entrepreneurial skills 

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, June 13, GNA- The University of Ghana has launched a project to promote entrepreneurial skills among tertiary students in the country.

The project, christened “Student Venture Support Training Programme,” falls under the Innovation for African Universities-Ghana Connects Project and aims to mobilise students to exhibit their entrepreneurial skills.

The project is being spearheaded by the Office of Research, Innovation, and Development of the University of Ghana in collaboration with Imperial College London and the Impact Hub Accra, funded by the British Council.

The project involves students at the University of Ghana, the University of Cape Coast, and the Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Professor Felix Asante, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Research Innovation and Development, University of Ghana, speaking at the virtual launch of the third phase of the project, said the initiative was to empower students to engage in creativity, purposeful play, and innovation as preparation for engaged, global citizenship that addresses the world’s big challenges.

The project’s first phase sought to understand students’ entrepreneurial needs and help provide the needed support through a series of discussions and virtual coaching sessions.

The second phase of the project saw the selection of 28 entrepreneurial teams of over 100 students who were recruited, coached, and mentored for two and a half months.

The third phase would involve five different sessions where the teams would receive training on business development, venture financing, business model validation, advanced strategies, and investment readiness.

Prof Asante said the initiative would help the students build viable products and services, and also develop transformational business models for the future through technical assistance to refine business ideas.

The Professor said the University of Ghana would continue to create an environment where creativity flourished, ideas were nurtured and congratulated the selected students for the training programme.

Madam Akorfa Dawson, Higher Education Project Manager, British Council, said the programme would strengthen the capacities of the Universities to produce intellectual ideas for the transformation of the country.

Mr Kelechi Ofoegbu, Co-founder of Impact Hub Accra, said the initiative would provide a platform for the participants to share ideas on entrepreneurial skills for sustained national development.

Ms Ranchev-Hale Serah, Head of Imperial College London, underscored the importance of the programme, saying student entrepreneurship had the power to make a great impact on the world.

Mr Oliver Aggrey, Manager, Innovation and Incubation Hub, University of Ghana Business School, said the initiative would contribute to expanding the education horizon in tertiary universities to help enrich economic activities in the country.

