Alan Kyerematen launches donation platforms to support campaign 

By Issah Mohammed

Accra, June 8, GNA – Mr Alan Kyerematen, an aspiring Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Thursday launched a fundraising platform to finance his campaign.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry launched the “Ketewa Biara Nsua AlanCash donation” platforms, expected to raise a monthly average of GHS 10 from over 500,000 donors within a six-to-18-month period.

Funds are to provide cash flow support to the aspirant likely to participate in three elections – the Super Delegate election, Primaries and the 2024 general election.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Kyerematen said the idea and design of the initiative were inspired by the need to promote inclusiveness where people were committed to the process of choosing who governed them.

He said he wanted to have a partnership of power with citizens where “I want to run a government by the people for the people and of the people.”

“Should anyone support this campaign with even 1 cedi, God would bless him by giving him good governance,” he said.

The deployment of technology and innovation to raising funds was a testament to greater things to come if given the nod to lead the NPP and subsequently become the President of Ghana.

He said was not ready to use government resources to fund his political campaign in principle, hence the decision to resign from office in January.

“If you are really interested in becoming president, then step down from government and go look for your own funds for your campaign,” he said.

The crowdfunding platforms, which take the form of a donation website, a mobile application, a Mobile Money payment or an Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code, are designed to receive a one-time payment, a periodic contribution or a direct contribution to campaign activities within a constituency.

There is an option for affiliate marketing where people who get others to donate through link sharing are captured as contributors.

Mr Sylvester Tetteh, Member of Parliament for Bortiannor Ngleshie Amanfo Constituency, who is also the Regional Campaign Coordinator of the Alan campaign, said financial support was a call to duty for Ghanaians to support the vision of a man who was credible and well respected.

Mr Sammy Crabbe, a member of the campaign team, said contributors to the fund stood to among other things, gain the satisfaction of being part of the transformational phase, access to campaign paraphernalia, dinner opportunity with the candidate and party members, considerations for contributors based on the captured database.

At the launch were Mr Peter Amewu, Minister for Railways Development and Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry

