Green Ghana Day: Parliament will not sit on Friday  

Accra, June 08, GNA – Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has announced that Parliament will not sit on Friday, June 8. This is to enable Members of the House to lead their constituents in the national tree planting exercise, Green Ghana Day.

The Speaker noted that, as part of activities marking the Green Ghana Day, he would personally be leading Parliament in the national tree seedlings planting exercise at the premises of Parliament House in Accra.

Speaker Bagbin said this in his remarks after a presentation of a statement by Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to mark the Green Ghana Day.

The Speaker urged Members of the House to fully participate in the national tree-planting exercise.

The Green Ghana Day is an annual exercise introduced by the Government as part of efforts to recover the nation’s lost forest reserve.

This year’s celebration is being observed on the theme, “Our Forest: Our Health.”

Mr Jinapor said in 2021, the Ministry targeted to plant five million tree seedlings, which they exceeded by planting seven million tree seedlings, whereas in 2022, they targeted to plant 20 million tree seedlings, and they ended up planting 24 million tree seedlings.

“Mr Speaker, I am happy to report to the House that records from the Forestry Commission indicate that in 2021 planting, we had an 80 per cent success rate and in 2022, we had a 70 plus per cent success rate.” Mr Jinapor said.

“Mr Speaker, let me use this opportunity to thank you, Right Honourable Speaker for your leadership and your support in this endeavour. And Mr Speaker, I am happy to observe that all the trees that you planted on the premises of Parliament are doing very well.”

Mr Jinapor, who doubles as the MP for Damongo, lauded his colleague MPs who had taken it upon themselves to lead in the national tree seedlings planting exercise in their various constituencies.

He reiterated that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Government were highly appreciative of the support of Parliament.

He said from 1900 up-to-date Ghana had lost about 80 per cent of its forest cover, which calls for an aggressive afforestation and reafforestation.

He said the Green Ghana Day was one of the efforts the Government was making to restore the lost forest cover of the country.

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament lauded the Minister for his efforts in the implementation of the Green Ghana initiative.

