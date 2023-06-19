2023 edition of Ghana Netball Championship to kick off on July 1

By Rihana Adam

Accra, June 19, GNA – The Netball Federation of Ghana (NFG) in partnership with the Ghana Olympics Committee (GOC) are set to organise a two-day national championship slated on Saturday July 1 to Sunday 2, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The tournament scheduled for 9:00am each day is aimed at selecting additional players into the NFG team for the upcoming Accra2023 All Africa Games in March next year.

Speaking to the GNA Sports, Rev. Emmanuel Djani Nikoi, President of the NFG said a total of 144 players, technical and management members grouped into nine teams are expected to participate in the championship.

The teams including, Blazing Club in Legon, Generations Club, Sege, Ada West Spice Girls Club Madina-Accra, Hunters Club, Winneba, Shalom Club, and Odumase- Krobo.

The rest were Future Stars Netball Club, La-Accra, Heritage Fair Point Club, Kpone on Sea, Matrix Club, GUSA Select Side, selected at Public Universities National Sports Festival.

He also called on individuals, companies, non-governmental organisations etc for sponsorship.

GNA

