Ho to host 2023 National Cycling Championship

By Rihana Adam

Accra, June 19, GNA – The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) will continue with its outreach cycling championship in Ho, in the Volta Region, on Saturday, June 24, to Sunday June 25, 2023.

The two-day event would see Road action from the Civic Centre through to the State Transport Corporation (STC), to Sokode Lokoe, back to Sokode, then to Gborgame route.

The route then returns to Sokode Etoe to the Catholic Secretariat through to the Stadium to Gadzanu stretch into the Fidelity Bank junction and back to the Civic Centre, STC.

It would feature the Elite and Under 23 in 180km, Junior Men, 120km, Women Elite 100km and Women’s Junior, 60km, therefore it would be a “do or die” affair on the Road in the Volta Region.

The Championships also forms part of preparations ahead of the World Cycling Championship in Glasgow in August this year and also for the Accra2023 Games next year in March.

The federation, after a successful organisation of the Africa Cycling and Paracycling Championship in February this year, the thirst and bragging rights on the local terrain has soared with many riders wanting to impress in dominance.

The Federation had already engaged in some events this year including the Aboakyer Race, 3FM/ Ghana Cycling Federation collaboration race, Ride Afrique Race among others were in a shape of form for the riders.

The reflexes, antics, attacks and break aways would be visible in the super cultural hub and one of the tourist sceneries in the Volta Region, bringing up the much-expected Road Race from the 24-25 June, 2023.

The “riders are set, the Road is silent, Ho is waiting, who wins this year’s National championships? The Road will be the final determinant.”

GNA

