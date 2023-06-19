Ghana needs investment in mental health, psychosocial support services

By Patrick Offoe Nudzi/Jeremiah Hayford Sekyi

Accra, June 19, GNA – Ghana needs investment in the expansion of mental health facilities and psychosocial support services, mental health experts have said.

Currently, resources in these areas are said to be limited.

The experts said this during the presentation of a research finding on “Promoting Trauma-Informed Mental Health and MHPSS in Ghana: Achievements and Lessons Learned from 2018 – 2023”.

The project was undertaken by Basic Needs-Ghana (BNGh), a pioneer Mental Health and Development Advocacy Organisation in Ghana, in partnership with Danish Institute against Torture (DIGNITY), an international Human Rights and Development Organisation and Mental Health Society of Ghana (MEHSOG).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had said that there were only 39 psychiatrists in Ghana in 2022 and estimated that 2.3 million people in Ghana had mental health issues and needed care.

Madam Priscilla Tawiah, Deputy Director, Community Mental Health Care, Mental Health Authority, said more funding was needed in mental health services – training healthcare professionals, and establishing trauma-informed practices across various sectors.

“By doing so, we can ensure that trauma survivors receive the support they deserve,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of Professor Pinaman Apau, Chief Executive, Mental Health Authority, she said trauma could affect any individual leaving profound emotional and psychological wounds and that to create a society that promoted healing and resilience, the country must prioritise the development and enhancement of trauma-informed care.

“By adopting trauma-informed practices, we shift the focus from asking what’s wrong with you to what has happened to you? This change in perspective fosters empathy, understanding, and a safe environment for individuals to begin their healing journey,” she said.

Professor Sammy Ohene, Board Chair, Mental Health Society of Ghana, said much attention should be given to people with mental health issues in societies.

Mr Mathias Thuborg Madsen, Counsellor-Cities, Water and Climate, Embassy of Denmark, said inequality in health had been a major concern in Ghana, noting that people with mental health issues had not been given enough opportunities.

“Nevertheless, the most important thing is to identify such people and expose them to treatment with skilled professionals,” he said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

