Volta NDC stakeholder conference calls for peace and discipline on May 13

Sogakope (V/R), May 9, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta region has held a stakeholder conference with a call on all party faithful, in the upcoming parliamentary primary to exercise restraint before during and after the polls.

This was in a communique signed and issued by Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, the Volta Regional Chairman of the party on May 7, after the conference at Sogakope in the South Tongu district of the Volta region.

Per the communique, “the Volta region remains the pivot of our great party, the NDC – victory 2024 is co- conterminous with our work output in the region, because the Volta region has an appointment with destiny to lead the NDC to power to re-orient the direction of this country, accordingly, we have earmarked operation one million votes in the 2024 election and 18/18, that is all parliamentary seats for the NDC.”

The communique called on members of the party to be disciplined and adhere strictly to the party’s constitution.

“The 2024 election is not going to be business as usual – Our victory is dependent on party discipline and order – Members are, therefore, to ensure strict adherence to the party constitution and remain disciplined at all times.

In contemporary times, we have unfortunately abandoned our adherence to the Party’s ideals and instead allowed parochial and sectional interests to be the overriding factors.

“Acts of indiscipline in the party must be stopped forthwith to ensure the much-needed victory in next year’s elections,” it said.

The communique said, the May 13 primaries were just an internal exercise to deepen democracy and called on members to abide by the rules governing the conduct of the primaries.

“The 13th of May primaries is just an internal exercise to deepen our democracy – The party, therefore, expects members to abide by the rules governing the conduct of the primaries – There should not be any campaign of delegates or any acts that have the potential of disturbing the peaceful and smooth conduct of the process,” the communique said.

The communique said, it was the NDC’s priority to embark on a vigorous membership drive which was critical for the party’s victory in 2024.

“A vigorous membership drive is critical for victory 2024 – consequently, members should be ready to participate in vigorous membership drive to be initiated soon.”

The conference was attended by various party stakeholders including the General Secretary of the Party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey and other national executives, Regional Executive Committee, Regional Council of Elders, substantive Constituency Executives, MPs and former MPs, former Ministers, Deputy Ministers and MDCEs, aspiring Parliamentary Candidates, leadership of United Cadres Front (UCF), ProForum and TEIN in the region.

