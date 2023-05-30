Top diplomat: EU strongly condemns violence in northern Kosovo

Brussels, May 30, (dpa/GNA) – The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Tuesday that the bloc “condemns in the strongest terms the violence in the north of Kosovo” of the past few days.

“Violent acts against citizens, against media, against law enforcement and KFOR troops are absolutely unacceptable,” he said, as they lead “to a very dangerous situation.”

Borrell called on Tuesday on the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia to de-escalate tensions and restore calm in northern Kosovo.

“I expect the Kosovo authorities to suspend the police operation, focusing on the municipal buildings in the north of Kosovo, and the violent protesters to stand down,” he added.

“We have too much violence in Europe already today. We cannot afford another conflict,” Borrell said, adding that he hopes he will be listened to.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

